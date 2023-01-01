Refreshing, fruity, fizzy exquisite, just like a cold grape soda after a long hot day. That’s what this Grape Soda is like, and we’re not talking about the bubbly canned liquid that many people love. It is the unique hemp strain resulting from the isolation of a Tahoe OG Kush phenotype.



The Grape Soda hemp strain is a potent hybrid bud that delivers eye-catching appearance nugs that envelop you in a thick cloud of sweet smoke in which fruit and grape scents predominate. It has a characteristically citrus and sour flavor that leads to fruity tones close to grape. This bud holds an impressive 19% or more CBD content, punching you with heavy, full-bodied effects of calm and tranquility. Moreover, it is a perfect CBD strain to help you relax at the end of your day. 100% Organically Grown !!

