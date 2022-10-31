18.5% CBG 23.2% TOTAL CANNABINOIDS

La Creme CBG is a wonderful CBG strain, very potent and beautiful nose floral and with a hint of diesel. It is not like other CBG strains that almost have a chinese herb smell. Great for night time or chilling out.

Genetics: – La Creme Soda CBG

Strain Type: sativa-dominant dominant Hybrid

Nose: Gas and botanical finish

Premium Organic Grown CBG Hemp Flower

100% Hand Trimmed Buds

100% Organic, No pesticides, No heavy metals

3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance

Cultivated In , NJ

50 State Legal

Federal Farm Bill Compliant – Less Than 0.3% Delta 9 THC