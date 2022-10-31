About this product
18.5% CBG 23.2% TOTAL CANNABINOIDS
La Creme CBG is a wonderful CBG strain, very potent and beautiful nose floral and with a hint of diesel. It is not like other CBG strains that almost have a chinese herb smell. Great for night time or chilling out.
Genetics: – La Creme Soda CBG
Strain Type: sativa-dominant dominant Hybrid
Nose: Gas and botanical finish
Premium Organic Grown CBG Hemp Flower
100% Hand Trimmed Buds
100% Organic, No pesticides, No heavy metals
3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance
Cultivated In , NJ
50 State Legal
Federal Farm Bill Compliant – Less Than 0.3% Delta 9 THC
About this brand
Skinner Farms LLC.
At Skinner Farms we provided some of the Best Cbd and CBG flower and products grown organically !!