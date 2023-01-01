This strain is great on a wake and bake very tasty but be like a fresh cup of coffee. A super duper outdoor greenhouse grow the buds speak for themselves, this is expertly grown and you can tell at the first glance. Big, light green, trichome-y and super floral flavored buds. This batch of Santa Clara Haze really covers all the angles. Its full of CBD (13.59%) and other wonderful cannabinoids (total cannabinoids 16.32%) THCA and delta 9 (but still below legal limits of delta 9). The terpenes are also off the charts, with a total 1.633% that includes Nerolidol, B-myrcene and B-Caryophyllene.



Terpenes

B-myrcene- 1.01%%

Terpinolene – .54%

B-Caryophyllene – .48%

