Skunkworx Packaging Concentrate Jars



Ideal for storing concentrates, wax, or shatter, these child resistant jars are a classy way to manage your dabs. Designed to work with child-resistant closures for an elegant symmetric look, these concentrate containers adeptly keep product out of the hands of children while keeping the contents fresh. In addition, the ultra-hygienic glass design renders concentrates easy to handle with no mess.



Remember, if it's not Skunkworx, it stinks!



• Capacity: 5ml, 6ml, 9ml, 14ml

• Material: Glass

• Child resistant

• Black cap

• Usage: Concentrates

• Count: 80 jars & caps per pack