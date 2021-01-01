About this product

Skunkworx Packaging Child Resistant Glass Vials (278 per pack)



If you have a premium preroll, you need to put it in premium packaging. Glass vials are crystal clear and put your product in the best light. And with a child resistant cap, your product will not only be smell-proof, it will be one of the only compliant products on the market!



Remember, if it's not Skunkworx, it stinks!



• Capacity: 109mm pre-rolled cone

• Material: Glass

• Child resistant

• Black cap

• Usage: pre-rolled cone

• Count: 278 jars & caps per pack