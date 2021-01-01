Loading…
Logo for the brand Skunkworx Packaging

Skunkworx Packaging

GLASS VIAL WITH BLACK CHILD RESISTANT CAP

About this product

Skunkworx Packaging Child Resistant Glass Vials (278 per pack)

If you have a premium preroll, you need to put it in premium packaging. Glass vials are crystal clear and put your product in the best light. And with a child resistant cap, your product will not only be smell-proof, it will be one of the only compliant products on the market!

Remember, if it's not Skunkworx, it stinks!

• Capacity: 109mm pre-rolled cone
• Material: Glass
• Child resistant
• Black cap
• Usage: pre-rolled cone
• Count: 278 jars & caps per pack
