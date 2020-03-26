Loading…
Logo for the brand Sky High Gardens

Sky High Gardens

Sky High Dutch Treat 3.5g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Dutch Treat effects

Reported by real people like you
759 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
