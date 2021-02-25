About this product

This product is currently sold out!

Use Code " leafly10 " & Take 10% OFF your order!



Taste every last terp... Our full ceramic plate atomizer savors every last bit of flavor with smooth, tasty vapor! No wicks or coils, only pure ceramics and pyrex glass make this a must-have addition This atomizer is best for low temperature vaping. Watch vapor form inside the dome and hit it when you are ready! All of our glass globe atomizers feature a large fill capacity to keep your session going strong!