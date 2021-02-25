SkyBlue Vapor™
SkyBlue Vapor™ Glass Globe w/ Ceramic Plate
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
This product is currently sold out!
Taste every last terp... Our full ceramic plate atomizer savors every last bit of flavor with smooth, tasty vapor! No wicks or coils, only pure ceramics and pyrex glass make this a must-have addition This atomizer is best for low temperature vaping. Watch vapor form inside the dome and hit it when you are ready! All of our glass globe atomizers feature a large fill capacity to keep your session going strong!
GMO Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
35% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
14% of people report feeling tingly
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
