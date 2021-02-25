About this product

The SkyBlue Vapor™ dual coil atomizer gives you a powerful hit! This stainless steel and ceramic chamber atomizer features not one, but TWO titanium heating coils wrapped around two pure Si02 quartz rods which delivers a tasty cloud of vapor. This atomizer is for those who want the biggest hits! Watch vapor form inside the dome and hit it when you are ready. All of our glass globe atomizers feature a large fill capacity to keep your session going strong!