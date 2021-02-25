SkyBlue Vapor™
SkyBlue Vapor™ Glass Globe w/ Dual Coil
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
This product is available online at skybluevapor.com
Use Code " leafly10 " & Take 10% OFF your order!
The SkyBlue Vapor™ dual coil atomizer gives you a powerful hit! This stainless steel and ceramic chamber atomizer features not one, but TWO titanium heating coils wrapped around two pure Si02 quartz rods which delivers a tasty cloud of vapor. This atomizer is for those who want the biggest hits! Watch vapor form inside the dome and hit it when you are ready. All of our glass globe atomizers feature a large fill capacity to keep your session going strong!
Use Code " leafly10 " & Take 10% OFF your order!
The SkyBlue Vapor™ dual coil atomizer gives you a powerful hit! This stainless steel and ceramic chamber atomizer features not one, but TWO titanium heating coils wrapped around two pure Si02 quartz rods which delivers a tasty cloud of vapor. This atomizer is for those who want the biggest hits! Watch vapor form inside the dome and hit it when you are ready. All of our glass globe atomizers feature a large fill capacity to keep your session going strong!
GMO Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
35% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
14% of people report feeling tingly
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!