SkyBlue Vapor™
SkyBlue Vapor™ Pen - Green
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Introducing the SkyBlue Vapor™ Pen Kit! We equip each kit with the SkyBlue concentrate atomizer. Taste every Terp™. Looking to vape something different? Easily vaporize all forms of Concentrates, Herbs, and Essential oils with just one pen! Our multi-functional pen allows you to easily switch out atomizers, depending upon what you are vaping. All of our atomizers feature "Click" Lock Technology. This means the atomizer "click" locks directly into the battery. No more vapes falling apart in your pocket! Very sleek and discreet, the SkyBlue Vapor™ pen is perfect for travel. You will never have to leave home without your vape again! Vaping is gaining ground quickly and so you will blend right in using our pen. No questions asked! Our pen is our passion and we have thoroughly tested every aspect our products.
Green Crack effects
Reported by real people like you
4,678 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
