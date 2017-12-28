About this product

Introducing the SkyBlue Vapor™ Pen Kit! We equip each kit with the SkyBlue concentrate atomizer. Taste every Terp™. Looking to vape something different? Easily vaporize all forms of Concentrates, Herbs, and Essential oils with just one pen! Our multi-functional pen allows you to easily switch out atomizers, depending upon what you are vaping. All of our atomizers feature "Click" Lock Technology. This means the atomizer "click" locks directly into the battery. No more vapes falling apart in your pocket! Very sleek and discreet, the SkyBlue Vapor™ pen is perfect for travel. You will never have to leave home without your vape again! Vaping is gaining ground quickly and so you will blend right in using our pen. No questions asked! Our pen is our passion and we have thoroughly tested every aspect our products.