About this product

Cannabis Derived Terpenes

Cannabis-derived terpenes, often abbreviated as “CDTs”, are by definition terpenes that come from the cannabis plant. However, within the cannabis industry, the term “cannabis-derived terpenes” has come to mean the terpenes, flavonoids, and all the other organic compounds that give cannabis its distinctive smells and tastes. Actual terpenes may make up as little as 30% of the actual percentage of compounds in CDTs, but what you are purchasing is 100% derived from cannabis.



Because terpenes are solvents and are typically harsh in high concentrations, the reduced percentage of actual terpene content in CDTs tends to make CDTs much smoother compared to other pure, isolated terpene options in equal volumes.



CDTs tend to have a more potent smell and also a wider variety of compounds and terpenes in them than botanical-derived terpenes. This is typically better for those looking for a more well-rounded “entourage effect”.



CDT Product Description

Description: Glass vial container with plastic screw-top lid

Amount per jar: Available in 1G and 4G sizes

Serving size: Dependent upon use

Servings per jar: Varies depending on usage amounts

Extraction Method of CDT’s

These Cannabis-derived terpenes are extracted in a variety of ways. Hydrocarbon extraction, CO2 extraction, and steam distillation are the 3 methods in which our terpenes are extracted.



Using Terpenes

Skyhio’s CDT’s are most often used in vape, dab, and tincture products created at home.



Vape and dab products typically use 1-5% terpenes.



Tinctures typically use 0.01-0.5% terpenes.



NEVER USE TERPENES UNDILUTED.WE DO NOT RECOMMEND ANY TOPICAL APPLICATION OR INTERNAL CONSUMPTION OF TERPENES. ANY PERCENTAGES LISTED ARE FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. AMOUNTS ARE BASED ON ANECDOTAL CANNABIS-INDUSTRY FEEDBACK. THESE ARE NOT SPECIFIC RECOMMENDATIONS OF USE.



Restrictions on Use

Do not use if you are pregnant, nursing or a person with or at risk of serious health conditions. This product does not diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consumers should determine and conduct their own safety standards and testing.DO NOT USE THIS PRODUCT IN ANY MANNER NOT RECOMMENDED BY A DOCTOR.