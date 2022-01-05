About this product
Each Delta 8 THC vape cartridge contains:
1000mg total extract
950mg Delta 8 THC oil
50mg terpenes
No cutting agents: no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or anything else
Product Description
Description: Breath and button-activation compatible 510 cartridge with 1000mg total material
Coil: Ceramic
Tank: Glass
Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Delta 8 THC distillate and strain-specific terpenes
Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge Extract Description
Type: Broad-spectrum Delta 8 THC oil with natural terpenes
Amount of Extract: 1000 mg
Extraction Material: Hemp
∆9THC Content: None detected
Plant-Derived Terpenes: Yes
About this strain
This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.
