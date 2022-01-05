Our Delta 8 THC vape cartridge features 1000mg of hemp-derived Delta 8 THC oil and strain-specific terpenes. Delta 8 THC typically gives an amazing uplifting feel and a calming energy without being overpoweringly intoxicating. It tends to be much more functional than a Delta 9 THC product and is an ideal product for those who don’t like the anxieties, paranoia, and/or hardcore “stoned”/lethargic feeling Delta 9 THC gives.



Each Delta 8 THC vape cartridge contains:

1000mg total extract

950mg Delta 8 THC oil

50mg terpenes

No cutting agents: no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or anything else



Product Description

Description: Breath and button-activation compatible 510 cartridge with 1000mg total material

Coil: Ceramic

Tank: Glass

Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Delta 8 THC distillate and strain-specific terpenes

Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge Extract Description

Type: Broad-spectrum Delta 8 THC oil with natural terpenes

Amount of Extract: 1000 mg

Extraction Material: Hemp

∆9THC Content: None detected

Plant-Derived Terpenes: Yes