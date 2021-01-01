About this product

Marijuana seeds are legal to buy and—with some soil, water, and light—can grow into one of humanity’s favorite pastimes. Call it pot, bud, cannabis, ganja, dope—if you have the seeds, you can grow the weeds. Here are step-by-step directions to growing and managing your own marijuana plants. The author discusses both in-door and outdoor growing, including information on:



• Choosing the right plants for your needs

• Where to buy seeds

• How to germinate the seeds

• How to nurture the plants

• How to prepare the final product

• Problems to avoid

• And more!



In addition to more than 100 full-color, step-by-step photographs, the book features an extensive list of resources, making it the essential guide you need to grow your own weed.

