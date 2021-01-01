About this product

An Upscale Cookbook for Enthusiasts of All Skill Levels That Approaches Cannabis as an Ingredient to Explore



Cannabis is one of the hottest ingredients to hit the culinary world, and cannabis-infused food is an evolving art and science. In The Cannabis Kitchen Cookbook, chefs in the know from Amherst to Anaheim share their secrets for infusing everything from oil and agave to soups and cocktails with this once taboo ingredient.



Covering every meal from brunch to late-night cocktails and snacks, The Cannabis Kitchen Cookbook approaches cannabis as yet another fine ingredient to be studied and savored, like a great wine, a premium cigar, gourmet chocolate, or single malt scotch. With more than one hundred fully tested recipes from experienced professional chefs, The Cannabis Kitchen Cookbook guides readers through the process of making fresh, tasty, and healthy home-cooked meals using cannabis as the main additive.



The cookbook also provides step-by-step instructions on preparing cannabis for use in the kitchen as well as advice on personalizing dosage for different tastes. Tips for trimming, processing, storing, and preserving cannabis are included along with a “buyer’s guide” that sheds light on the many varieties of cannabis flavor profiles, showcasing strains based not only on feel-good levels, but more importantly, taste-good levels



Contributors to this Collection include . . .

Leslie Cerier • Mike DeLao • Scott Durrah • Joey Galeano • Rowan Lehrman • Andie Leon • Catjia Redfern • Herb Seidel • Donna Shields • Grace Gutierrez • Lucienne Bercow Lazarus • Emily Sloat • Rabib Rafiq • Chris Kilham