Our classic B Bud flower in convenient .5g and 1g joints. Available in a single 1g pre-roll 3/5/7 1g pre-roll packs & half gram 2/5/10/28/56 pre-roll packs.



Alaskan Thunder Fuck, also known as ATF, is a sativa strain created through the crossing of an unknown California sativa with Russian Ruderalis and Afghani. As for the smell, it has a diesel scent to it that cannot be ignored. It has a very strong fruity taste and will leave a slightly spicy aftertaste in your mouth. It is known for possessing a relaxing yet intensely euphoric high. It will make you feel a bit more talkative and creative at times. It is excellent for pain relief and for those individuals suffering from appetite loss, depression or stress.

