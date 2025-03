Potent, tasty and slow burning, Slab Mechanix infused joints are brushed with high-terpene extract and dusted with kief for a higher experience at a lower price. Available in single 1 gram pre-rolls and full gram 2 & 5 packs.



Blackberry Cobbler is an indica strain created through the crossing of Blackberry Kush with Trainwreck. The aroma has a hint of skunk that pairs well with the spicy berry smell that's released as the nug burns. You'll feel a lifted onset with unfocused happiness and creativity that's good for those negative or racing thoughts. A warm tingly body high comes next, leaving you feel completely relaxed. Thanks to these effects, Blackberry Cobbler is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as chronic pain, insomnia, depression, and fatigue.

