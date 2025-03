Potent, tasty and slow burning, Slab Mechanix infused joints are brushed with high-terpene extract and dusted with kief for a higher experience at a lower price. Available in single 1 gram pre-rolls and full gram 2 & 5 packs.



Dolato is an indica strain created through the crossing of Do-Si-Dos with Gelato #41. This bud has an aroma and taste of fruity sweet pine with a slightly spicy and earthy exhale. Dolato is calming in nature leaving people feeling stress-free and sedated before spreading its warmth throughout the rest of your body leaving you dazed and peaceful for hours and hours on end, making it perfect for a night in. Dolato is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as chronic pain, depression, insomnia, chronic fatigue, and muscle spasms or cramps.

