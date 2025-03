Potent, tasty and slow burning, Slab Mechanix infused joints are brushed with high-terpene extract and dusted with kief for a higher experience at a lower price. Available in single 1 gram pre-rolls and full gram 2 & 5 packs.



Do-Si-Dos is an indica strain created through the crossing of OG Kush Breath with Girl Scout Cookies. The aroma of Do-Si-Do is just as intoxicating as the taste, with a sweet minty flavor that's intensified by fresh citrus and pine. Do-Si-Do hits you fast and hard with a head rush of uplifting energy that doesn’t last long before a warming body buzz starts to wash over you, leaving you sedated and couch-locked. With these hard-hitting effects, Do-Si-Do is said to be perfect for the experienced user suffering from conditions such as insomnia, chronic pain, nausea, and depression.

read more