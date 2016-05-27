About this strain
Durban Cookies is the Durban Poison-dominant phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies. Known for its invigorating mental energy and medical-grade body buzz, Durban Cookies offers a more energizing experience with powerful pain relieving qualities, making this sativa-dominant strain a top choice for patients treating aches throughout the day.
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
57% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
3% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
38% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Slab Mechanix
Looking for that hydro you haven't found since medical? Agro Mechanix has been at it since the start of dispensaries and made the transition so you didn't get left behind. Tacoma bred, born and raised, you can count on Agro Mechanix to provide the highest quality indoor hydro, outdoor sun grown and top shelf concentrates to light up your day!