Potent, tasty and slow burning, Slab Mechanix infused joints are brushed with high-terpene extract and dusted with kief for a higher experience at a lower price. Available in single 1 gram pre-rolls and full gram 2 & 5 packs.



Dutch Treat is a hybrid strain created through the crossing of Northern Lights with Haze. Dutch Treat has a flavor profile of sweet eucalyptus mixed with an earthy pine. The strain's sativa genetics produces a quick head rush, followed by the strain’s strong indica genetics creating a numbing body high somewhere short of being couch-locked. Dutch Treat works well on anxiety and pain, and it's also helpful with fatigue and insomnia.

