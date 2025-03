Our classic B Bud flower in convenient .5g and 1g joints. Available in a single 1g pre-roll 3/5/7 1g pre-roll packs & half gram 2/5/10/28/56 pre-roll packs.



Green Skittlez is a sativa strain created through the crossing of Grape Ape with Grapefruit. Green Skittlez is a trippy journey through a grassy meadow filled with sweet and sour, candy-like notes. This bud will take you into Zen mode by feeling uplifting and serene. This strain is said to be helpful in both relieving pain and stimulating appetite.

