Our classic B Bud flower in convenient .5g and 1g joints. Available in a single 1g pre-roll 3/5/7 1g pre-roll packs & half gram 2/5/10/28/56 pre-roll packs.



Gummy Bears is a balanced hybrid strain created through the crossing of True OG with Strawberry Banana and Blackberry. Gummy Bears has a delicious fruity and sugary citrus taste with every toke. A Gummy Bears high is just as bright as the taste with effects that hit mainly in the mind, leaving you lifted and boosted. With these effects Gummy Bears is said to be perfect for treating depression, chronic stress, nausea or appetite loss, chronic pain, and mood swings.

