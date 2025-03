Our classic B Bud flower in convenient .5g and 1g joints. Available in a single 1g pre-roll 3/5/7 1g pre-roll packs & half gram 2/5/10/28/56 pre-roll packs.



Hawaiian Kush is a sativa strain created through the crossing of Hawaiian with Purple Kush. Every puff transports you to paradise with mouthwatering notes of tangy tropical fruits with that strong sweetness flavor. Hawaiian Kush combines the best of Hawaiian genetics by creating uplifting feelings of intense bliss into the mind, with the soothing qualities of Kush with a sensation of ease throughout the muscles of the body. Hawaiian Kush is said to be helpful in relieving symptoms caused be chronic fatigue, pain, and stress.

