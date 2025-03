Our classic B Bud flower in convenient .5g and 1g joints. Available in a single 1g pre-roll 3/5/7 1g pre-roll packs & half gram 2/5/10/28/56 pre-roll packs.



Ice Cream Cake is an indica strain created through the crossing of Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and nuttiness. The Ice Cream Cake high is just as beautiful as the flavor, with lifted and relaxing effects that will have you kicking back in a state of sedation before you eventually begin to drift away. Ice Cream Cake is said to be perfect for treating those suffering from anxiety and depression, chronic pain, insomnia, and nausea or appetite loss.

