Our classic B Bud flower in convenient .5g and 1g joints. Available in a single 1g pre-roll 3/5/7 1g pre-roll packs & half gram 2/5/10/28/56 pre-roll packs.



Lava Cake is an indica strain created through the crossing of Thin Mint Cookies with Grape Pie. Lava Cake packs a sweet and chocolaty taste with a softly minty fruity exhale into each and every toke. Lava Cake’s high is perfect for thoughtful introspection as your body settles into a deeply relaxing physical state before bed. These effects are said to be perfect for treating chronic pain, nausea or appetite loss, migraines or headaches and anxiety and stress.

