Our classic B Bud flower in convenient .5g and 1g joints. Available in a single 1g pre-roll 3/5/7 1g pre-roll packs & half gram 2/5/10/28/56 pre-roll packs.



Lemon Burst is a sativa strain created through the crossing of Super Lemon Haze with Wonkstar. The aroma and taste follow the same vibrant profile, with sweet and tart citrus flavors accented by fresh earthy hints. The high starts with a rush of cerebral effects that fill your mind with a sense of focus and motivation. A calming body high comes next, leaving you anchored as your mind soars higher and higher. It’s said that this sweet and sour candy sativa is perfect for daytime adventures as well as helpful in both relieving pain and stimulating appetite.

