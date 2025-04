Potent, tasty and slow burning, Slab Mechanix infused joints are brushed with high-terpene extract and dusted with kief for a higher experience at a lower price. Available in single 1 gram pre-rolls and full gram 2 & 5 packs.



MAC, also known as "Miracle Alien Cookies," is a hybrid strain created through the crossing of Alien Cookies with Starfighter and Columbian. MAC starts out with a creative effect that is uplifting and happy, then is accompanied by a deep-felt relaxation. This strain features a smooth citrus flavor that is balanced out with sweet and earthy finish. MAC is said to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and depression, insomnia, appetite loss, or chronic pain.

read more