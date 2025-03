Our classic B Bud flower in convenient .5g and 1g joints. Available in a single 1g pre-roll 3/5/7 1g pre-roll packs & half gram 2/5/10/28/56 pre-roll packs.



OG Chem is a sativa strain created through the crossing of Chemdawg with OG Kush. OG Chem takes the diesel notes from Chemdawg and combines it with the sour, piney scent of OG Kush to create a pungent skunky aroma that fills a room. Mood lifting and euphoric, the effects of this strain bring out a creative side while elevating your mood to a carefree state. These effects are great to help relieve symptoms from conditions such as chronic stress or anxiety, depression, chronic fatigue, and mood swings.

