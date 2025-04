Potent, tasty and slow burning, Slab Mechanix infused joints are brushed with high-terpene extract and dusted with kief for a higher experience at a lower price. Available in single 1 gram pre-rolls and full gram 2 & 5 packs.



This potent sativa is created through the crossing of Sweet Pink Grapefruit with Orange Bud. This strain has a tangy flavor, like an actual passion fruit, fills with a fruity overtone accented by fresh citrus and floral notes. The Passion Fruit high launches your mind into a lifted state of motivation and fosters creativity, making it great for when you need a boost of energy to get mental or physical tasks done. Passion Fruit is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as chronic fatigue, depression, migraines or headaches, chronic pain, and chronic stress.

