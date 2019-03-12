Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Strawberry Shortcake Wax 1g

by Slab Mechanix
IndicaTHC 22%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Strawberry Shortcake
Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing White Wookie with The White. This strain provides euphoric effects that put your mind into a state of bliss. Strawberry Shortcake features a strong and hearty strawberry flavor that will have you craving more. This strain is ideal for night time use or during an evening when you have nothing of importance to do. Medical marijuana patients choose Strawberry Shortcake to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.

Strawberry Shortcake effects

Reported by real people like you
56 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
39% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Slab Mechanix
Slab Mechanix
Shop products
Looking for that hydro you haven't found since medical? Agro Mechanix has been at it since the start of dispensaries and made the transition so you didn't get left behind. Tacoma bred, born and raised, you can count on Agro Mechanix to provide the highest quality indoor hydro, outdoor sun grown and top shelf concentrates to light up your day!