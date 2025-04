Potent, tasty and slow burning, Slab Mechanix infused joints are brushed with high-terpene extract and dusted with kief for a higher experience at a lower price. Available in single 1 gram pre-rolls and full gram 2 & 5 packs.



Tahoe OG is an indica strain created through the crossing of OG Kush with SFV OG. Tahoe OG has an earthy, lemony taste, with a pungent smell. Top choice as a nighttime strain, it provides a particularly lazy, heavy body sensation. The high is predominantly relaxed, both in body and mind, but still causes strong euphoria and happy feelings. This strain is often used to treat stress and anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia, while it's also helpful in treating depression, and migraines.

