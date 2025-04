Potent, tasty and slow burning, Slab Mechanix infused joints are brushed with high-terpene extract and dusted with kief for a higher experience at a lower price. Available in single 1 gram pre-rolls and full gram 2 & 5 packs.



Tropicana Cookies is a sativa strain created through the crossing of Girl Scout Cookies with Tangie. This strain packs a delicious citrus high with a slightly sweet exhale. The high starts out energetic, filling both the mind and body with tingly happiness and a sense of creativity. A touch of relaxation comes next, leaving your physical state calm while your mind enjoys the high. Tropicana Cookies is said to be perfect for helping those suffering from conditions such as depression, nausea or appetite loss, mood swings and chronic stress or anxiety.

