Potent, tasty and slow burning, Slab Mechanix infused joints are brushed with high-terpene extract and dusted with kief for a higher experience at a lower price. Available in single 1 gram pre-rolls and full gram 2 & 5 packs.



White Fire OG is an indica strain created through the crossing of Fire OG with The White. White Fire OG has a pungent and earthy aroma with a touch of citrus and herbal. White Fire OG is mainly cerebral but has an uplifting effect on your body and helps in minimizing lethargy. People often choose White Fire OG when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and anxiety.

