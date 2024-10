(Sativa) Run it back with the classic East Coast favorite NYC Diesel. This legacy strain is known for its sweet gassy flavor and citrusy grapefruit aroma. This fan favorite will leave you upbeat and talkative and is just as perfect for an energetic night out or a relaxing night in. NYC Diesel’s classic flavor and aroma and strong, yet clear-headed buzz, have made this strain a favorite of smokers from coast to coast.

read more