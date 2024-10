(Hybrid) Sweeten your day with Runtz, a sugary strain that delivers a balanced high and a candy-like flavor. Savor the blend of fruity sweetness, creamy undertones, and a hint of tropical zest – it’s like scoring a sweet victory in every hit. Perfect for any time of day, Runtz offers a playful and uplifting high that feels like celebrating a win with your favorite treat. It’s the ideal strain for those who love a little sweetness in their game plan.



read more