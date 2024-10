Sluggers Hit is California’s fastest-growing cannabis brand of 2024, built by OGs who pioneered the industry and bring decades of cannabis culture to every product. With home field advantage at Natura’s 200,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility, Sluggers Hit ensures quality and consistency through single-source production from cultivation to manufacturing. Expect an elevated shopping experience with eye-catching in-store displays, exclusive promotions, and gift-with-purchase offers. Offering exceptional value, Sluggers Hit delivers premium products at competitive prices, featuring unique flavors, collectible items, and an experience that hits different.

read more