About this product

We have paired with Leafly, the best online resource for smokers, to bring you this heavy-hitting straight tube. Choose from Maui Wowie, Og Kush, or Granddaddy Purp to give your favorite strain some heat.



Each 12" tube features a removable, diffused 18.8mm to 14.5mm female downstem. These pipes are strong and durable made from 9mm borosilicate glass. Complete with a wrapped mouthpiece and icecatcher for smooth, easy hits.



14.5mm Flower Bowl Included

4" Wide Base