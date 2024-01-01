The dense and chunky Cherry Gelato x Sour Runtz buds are made of coiled, olive-green and violet leaves. Long orange pistils appear sparsely, while a coat of white trichome hairs lends the buds a frosted appearance. The effects of Acid Gas are more calming than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel euphoric, relaxed and creative. Acid Gas is best enjoyed during the afternoon or evening hours and pairs well with activities that require creative thought. In terms of flavor, you can expect sweet flavor combinations of tropical berries fueled by a gassy finish.

