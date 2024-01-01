The dense and chunky Cherry Gelato x Sour Runtz buds are made of coiled, olive-green and violet leaves. Long orange pistils appear sparsely, while a coat of white trichome hairs lends the buds a frosted appearance. The effects of Acid Gas are more calming than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel euphoric, relaxed and creative. Acid Gas is best enjoyed during the afternoon or evening hours and pairs well with activities that require creative thought. In terms of flavor, you can expect sweet flavor combinations of tropical berries fueled by a gassy finish.
Smoke Weed Los Angeles is known for it's up and coming, Los Angeles Indoor Grown Cannabis. A friend before a brand. Smoke Weed LA is your High Quality Indoor Flower at a Friendly price. The menu ranges from a variety of New Exotic Flower as well as Old School OG's & Land-Race Strains. Smoke Weed LA does not stop there. As consumption methods grow, the menu grows. Smoke Weed LA offers Top Quality Extracts, Concentrates, 510 Carts, Pods, Disposables, Edibles & Pre-Rolls. Smoke Weed Los Angeles, You Deserve It.