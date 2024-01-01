1g of Hybrid Cured Resin. Our Resin is processed and extracted from our premium quality indoor harvests. This popular strain was originally known as one of our best selling flower. It's Resin doesn’t fall short of leaving you with a blissful high perfect for a day time or end of night session.
Smoke Weed Los Angeles is known for it's up and coming, Los Angeles Indoor Grown Cannabis. A friend before a brand. Smoke Weed LA is your High Quality Indoor Flower at a Friendly price. The menu ranges from a variety of New Exotic Flower as well as Old School OG's & Land-Race Strains. Smoke Weed LA does not stop there. As consumption methods grow, the menu grows. Smoke Weed LA offers Top Quality Extracts, Concentrates, 510 Carts, Pods, Disposables, Edibles & Pre-Rolls. Smoke Weed Los Angeles, You Deserve It.