Fried Oreoz is an indica-dominant hybrid created by the breeder himself by crossing Sunset Sherb x Tina.
Depending on growing and curing methods, Fried Oreoz produces buds with shades of green and purple that hint at her indica effects. The aroma is gaseous, perfectly imitating its parents, with strong notes of rubber and gas that are mixed with sweet nuances, making this a unique variety.
