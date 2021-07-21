About this product
The esoteric lineage of this strain makes it all the more intriguing. Allegedly conceived as the offspring of Afghani indica landraces and Mexican sativa landraces, these genetics have been carried on by breeder Robert Bergman.
At Smokey Okies, we love this strain because of its incredible yield and extremely high potency, two qualities that make you want to keep growing a strain!
About this strain
California Dream, also known as “Cali Dream,” is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Blueberry with Super Silver Haze. California Dream effects are reported to be more energizing than calming. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel relaxed, talkative, and uplifted. Consumers find this strain is best enjoyed during the morning or afternoon. The flavor of California Dream tastes like citrus with earthy pine undertones. When smoked in large doses, this strain may cause some consumers to feel paranoid. Make sure to take it slowly with California Dream until you know how it makes you feel. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. California Dream is 22% THC and should be reserved for experienced cannabis consumers. This strain is most commonly found in flower form. The original breeder of California Dream is BSB Genetics.
About this brand
Smokey Okie’s Cannabis is a family-owned and operated cultivation company. As indoor farmers, we grow premium cannabis flower for the people of Oklahoma.
What We Do
We pay close attention to what our customers want, as well as what is happening in the world of breeding. We have curated our selection of strains to provide choice cuts to Oklahoma's flower market.
Our Mission
To be the foremost leader of Oklahoma cannabis growers, delivering the highest quality flower, using the most innovative and progressive cultivation methods, and with the highest levels of customer service. We love to hear from you, the one who smokes our herb. Please send us your thoughts via email to: feedback@smokey-okies.com
OUR VALUES:
Cleanliness
Cleanliness is our top priority when operating our facility. You can rest assured knowing that our flower is cultivated in a manner and in a facility where cleanliness and hygiene is the top priority, every day. Our growers scrub up when they arrive to work, they change for lunch, and put on new scrubs after. We clean our facility top to bottom every single day, and we perform deep cleans within our grow rooms after each harvest before the new crop enters flower. When you purchase flower from Smokey Okies, you can rest assured that it was grown in a safe, sanitary environment.
Attentive & Mindful
First and foremost, we are attentive – to our plants, our growing practices, and to our relationships. We take pride in all the details of our business and are intentional with our practices.
Reliable
With our flower, you can be certain you will be getting the same quality, same enjoyment, each time you open the bag. We know our business relies on the happiness of our customers alone, so we ensure that we are always on the other end of the phone or an email. We don’t just sell to our clients; we grow with them and become an extension of their team, celebrating our joint successes.