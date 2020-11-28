About this product
This strain is a wonderful option for managing stress, anxiety or fatigue.
The experience and effects of Crescendo
The terpene profile might just be the perfect combination for a happy, relaxing high, that can be both enjoyed during activities outdoors, as wells as for winding down after a workout or weekend adventure.
Flavor & Aroma profile
The nose is strong as soon as you open the lid. Very earthy, with a little bit of pine, and a strong spice.
The Crescendo strain is dominated by the following terpenes:
- Nerolidol
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
- Limonene
This is an excellent combination of terpenes. The Nerolidol terpenes are responsible for the strong woodsy and floral aroma, and also provide a sedative effect. This helps with stress relief and muscle spasms, and can be used as a sleep aid. Caryophyllene is great for pain and inflammation, anxiety, and has been shown to help with seizures. Pinene also helps with inflammation and provides additional depth to the aromatics. And rounding it out is Limonene which provides an uplifting mood.
Most people would describe the flavor as woodsy, sweet, with a piney aftertaste, perhaps a hint of ginger, and a real earthy, calming, experience.
Perfect for the fall season, this taste invokes pine needs and autumn breeze.
About this strain
Crescendo is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Crescendo. If you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Crescendo effects
Reported by real people like you
67 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
61% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Smokey Okie's Cannabis
Who We Are
Smokey Okie’s Cannabis is a family-owned and operated cultivation company. As indoor farmers, we grow premium cannabis flower for the people of Oklahoma.
What We Do
We pay close attention to what our customers want, as well as what is happening in the world of breeding. We have curated our selection of strains to provide choice cuts to Oklahoma's flower market.
Our Mission
To be the foremost leader of Oklahoma cannabis growers, delivering the highest quality flower, using the most innovative and progressive cultivation methods, and with the highest levels of customer service. We love to hear from you, the one who smokes our herb. Please send us your thoughts via email to: feedback@smokey-okies.com
OUR VALUES:
Cleanliness
Cleanliness is our top priority when operating our facility. You can rest assured knowing that our flower is cultivated in a manner and in a facility where cleanliness and hygiene is the top priority, every day. Our growers scrub up when they arrive to work, they change for lunch, and put on new scrubs after. We clean our facility top to bottom every single day, and we perform deep cleans within our grow rooms after each harvest before the new crop enters flower. When you purchase flower from Smokey Okies, you can rest assured that it was grown in a safe, sanitary environment.
Attentive & Mindful
First and foremost, we are attentive – to our plants, our growing practices, and to our relationships. We take pride in all the details of our business and are intentional with our practices.
Reliable
With our flower, you can be certain you will be getting the same quality, same enjoyment, each time you open the bag. We know our business relies on the happiness of our customers alone, so we ensure that we are always on the other end of the phone or an email. We don’t just sell to our clients; we grow with them and become an extension of their team, celebrating our joint successes.
