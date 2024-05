This is End Game TPL aka, The Punch Line pheno.

Bred by Ethos Genetics



This bud has an array of green hues thats balanced in contrast by its vibrant orange pistils. You can expect medium sized nugs that are relatively dense compared to the average cultivar. It breaks up quite easily by hand and even more so by grinder. This strain is truly boutique level in its overall aesthetic.



AROMA

Berry and tart overtones are faceted by a creamy and skunk undertone. When you grind this up, it dominates the airspace with its myriad of scents.



FLAVOR

This strain bursts with berries and cream without giving disguise to that funky flavor we get from the Ethos Cookies #4. To put it plainly, smoking this makes you feel like you are eating a fresh blueberry danish straight from the hand of the master baker.



EFFECTS

It gives you energy, but not too much that it forces you out of relaxation. You can feel a tingle starting in your nose that traces its way to your toes. You can use this strain to unleash that creative side, work out or make mowing the lawn enjoyable. On the other side of this flexible strain, you can use it to enjoy a good book, movie, or even a solid nap!

