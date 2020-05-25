About this product
Smokey Okies consistently nails it with this legendary Sativa strain.
Aroma & Flavor Profile
There’s a lot going on in the flavor profile for Lilac Diesel. The flavor ranges from citrus and floral to berry and pine, and also has some gas to it. This complex flavor profile brings with it an uplifting high that allows you to be functional and productive, while relaxed.
The experience and effects of Lilac Diesel
From a therapeutic perspective, this strain is great for those with anxiety and for managing pain in the daytime. Other benefits of this strain are the fun and creative moments you will have after smoking this flower. So the bloggers, gamers, artists and others looking to focus their brain will find the fuel they need in Lilac Diesel.
Lineage: (Silver Lemon Haze x Forbidden Fruit) x (NYC Cherry Pie x Citral Glue)
Breeder: Ethos Genetics
About this strain
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Lilac Diesel crosses numerous genetics to bring an entirely new strain to the market. A Silver Lemon Haze x Forbidden Fruit is crossed with NYC Cherry Pie and Citral Glue to bring out this flavorful chemy strain. Big buds have a complex terpene profile, including notes of citrus, sweet berries, earthy pine, and chem. Lilac Diesel is a great afternoon strain for a lackadaisical adventure.
Lilac Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
96 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Smokey Okie's Cannabis
Who We Are
Smokey Okie’s Cannabis is a family-owned and operated cultivation company. As indoor farmers, we grow premium cannabis flower for the people of Oklahoma.
What We Do
We pay close attention to what our customers want, as well as what is happening in the world of breeding. We have curated our selection of strains to provide choice cuts to Oklahoma's flower market.
Our Mission
To be the foremost leader of Oklahoma cannabis growers, delivering the highest quality flower, using the most innovative and progressive cultivation methods, and with the highest levels of customer service. We love to hear from you, the one who smokes our herb. Please send us your thoughts via email to: feedback@smokey-okies.com
OUR VALUES:
Cleanliness
Cleanliness is our top priority when operating our facility. You can rest assured knowing that our flower is cultivated in a manner and in a facility where cleanliness and hygiene is the top priority, every day. Our growers scrub up when they arrive to work, they change for lunch, and put on new scrubs after. We clean our facility top to bottom every single day, and we perform deep cleans within our grow rooms after each harvest before the new crop enters flower. When you purchase flower from Smokey Okies, you can rest assured that it was grown in a safe, sanitary environment.
Attentive & Mindful
First and foremost, we are attentive – to our plants, our growing practices, and to our relationships. We take pride in all the details of our business and are intentional with our practices.
Reliable
With our flower, you can be certain you will be getting the same quality, same enjoyment, each time you open the bag. We know our business relies on the happiness of our customers alone, so we ensure that we are always on the other end of the phone or an email. We don’t just sell to our clients; we grow with them and become an extension of their team, celebrating our joint successes.
