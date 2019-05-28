About this product
Mango Sapphire offers a powerful high that’s sure to relax and uplift you, no matter how stressed or uncomfortable you may feel.
About this Strain
It is known to help relieve anxiety and pain, reduce cholesterol, prevent Osteoporosis, and treat seizures. It can act as an anti-inflammatory, promote pain relief and relaxation, aids in memory and respiratory function, and may reduce the spread of bacteria and viruses.
Mango Sapphire Strain Flavor Profile
Despite its light, airy aroma, the plant offers a powerful high that's sure to relax and uplift you, no matter how stressed or uncomfortable you may feel. It can also improve your focus so that you can easily tackle your to-do list and anything else that life throws your way.
Lineage: Bubba’s Gift, OG Kush and Afghan landraces
Breeder: Humboldt Seed Organization
About this strain
Bred by Humboldt Seed Organization, Mango Sapphire is a complex indica-dominant cross with Bubba’s Gift, OG Kush, and Afghan genetics. Dense green buds contrast beautifully with its stark white trichomes and orange pistils. Mango Sapphire is deliciously fruity in aroma and flavor, with notes of exotic fruits like coconut, mango, and citrus.
Mango Sapphire effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
43% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Smokey Okie's Cannabis
Who We Are
Smokey Okie’s Cannabis is a family-owned and operated cultivation company. As indoor farmers, we grow premium cannabis flower for the people of Oklahoma.
What We Do
We pay close attention to what our customers want, as well as what is happening in the world of breeding. We have curated our selection of strains to provide choice cuts to Oklahoma's flower market.
Our Mission
To be the foremost leader of Oklahoma cannabis growers, delivering the highest quality flower, using the most innovative and progressive cultivation methods, and with the highest levels of customer service. We love to hear from you, the one who smokes our herb. Please send us your thoughts via email to: feedback@smokey-okies.com
OUR VALUES:
Cleanliness
Cleanliness is our top priority when operating our facility. You can rest assured knowing that our flower is cultivated in a manner and in a facility where cleanliness and hygiene is the top priority, every day. Our growers scrub up when they arrive to work, they change for lunch, and put on new scrubs after. We clean our facility top to bottom every single day, and we perform deep cleans within our grow rooms after each harvest before the new crop enters flower. When you purchase flower from Smokey Okies, you can rest assured that it was grown in a safe, sanitary environment.
Attentive & Mindful
First and foremost, we are attentive – to our plants, our growing practices, and to our relationships. We take pride in all the details of our business and are intentional with our practices.
Reliable
With our flower, you can be certain you will be getting the same quality, same enjoyment, each time you open the bag. We know our business relies on the happiness of our customers alone, so we ensure that we are always on the other end of the phone or an email. We don’t just sell to our clients; we grow with them and become an extension of their team, celebrating our joint successes.
