About this strain
Big Smooth by Exotic Genetix is a flavorful cross of OG Blueberry and Cookies and Cream. This indica-dominant hybrid offers a delicious terpene profile that smells sweet and doughy, like blueberry pancakes. Big Smooth grows bushy, medium-tall plants and has a flowering time of 55 to 66 days. Enjoy Big Smooth for its delicious flavor and euphoric, middleweight sedation. This strain is a seasoned fit for improving moods and tempering minor aches and pains.
Big Smooth effects
Reported by real people like you
88 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Smokey Point Productions
We live, love and believe in cannabis. From our humble beginnings in medical, to becoming one of the largest Producer Processors in Washington State, we’re proud of what we have built and of what we continue to do. As we have grown over the years, our purpose has only grown clearer: to bring together a passionate group of cannabis professionals to promote the power of cannabis, to create equality, and to strive for what we know to be right both in our community and in our industry.