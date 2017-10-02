About this strain
Lodi Dodi is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made popular in Washington State. Exclusively bred by The Clone Zone, the genetic heritage of Lodi Dodi is undefined and closely guarded. Lodi Dodi carries a sweet, unique flavor of tropical fruit and fresh wildflowers. The pungent aroma leads the way towards a cerebral buzz, known to spark creativity and a boost of energy that will turn any task into a more enjoyable adventure.
Lodi Dodi effects
101 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
31% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
9% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Smokey Point Productions
We live, love and believe in cannabis. From our humble beginnings in medical, to becoming one of the largest Producer Processors in Washington State, we’re proud of what we have built and of what we continue to do. As we have grown over the years, our purpose has only grown clearer: to bring together a passionate group of cannabis professionals to promote the power of cannabis, to create equality, and to strive for what we know to be right both in our community and in our industry.