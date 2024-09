Smokiez Cannabis-Infused Blackberry Lemonade is NOT YOUR AVERAGE LEMONADE ;)

Smokiez Infused Blackberry Lemonade is thoughtfully handcrafted with real lemon juice, and is now available in Oklahoma!



This infused lemonade is a perfect beverage for happy hour, or mixing up your favorite mock-tails.



At 12 fl.oz. each can contains 200mg of THC + 50mg CBN and is packaged in a child-resistant resealable XOLUTION can so that you can dose to your heart's desire, while keeping your lemonade fresh.



This Blackberry Lemonade produces the same great mind & body high as the rest of our edibles, and is blended with our high clarity cannabis distillate for great taste.

Show more