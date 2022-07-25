About this product
Our flavorful syrups are Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and Non-GMO! Each 2 oz bottle contains 200 mg of our high clarity hemp CBD isolate to ensure that you get the best tasting product.
Each syrup has 11 servings, coming out to about 20mg of CBD per serving. Our syrups come in five different flavors that will have your mouth watering!
About this brand
Our company is committed to the highest quality Edibles that offers a great taste made with our proprietary High Clarity Extract™. Keep your eyes out for our new CBD line of wellness products helping people and their loved ones live happier, healthier lives.
Smokiez CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.smokiezcbd.com today