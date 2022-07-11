About this product
They are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup.
Each of our mouth watering fruit chews contain 10 mg of THC, and made with our high clarity cannabis distillate for great taste.
There are 10 pieces per package with 100 mg active THC per package.
Smokiez™ Fruit Chews come in 5 delicious flavors and have both sweet and sour flavor profiles that will have your mouth watering!
About this brand
Our company is committed to the highest quality Edibles that offers a great taste made with our proprietary High Clarity Extract™. Keep your eyes out for our new CBD line of wellness products helping people and their loved ones live happier, healthier lives.
Smokiez CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.smokiezcbd.com today